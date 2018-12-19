Ice Chips & Canoe Quips

Island Volleyball Championships

Last Thursday, the annual Island volleyball championships took place. Wiikwemkoong teacher Deana Debassige was the organizer of the boys’ event but was unable to host at the High School’s gym this year. However, she was able to use the fabulous facilities at the Four Directions Centre in Aundeck Omni Kaning.

Although they got off to a rocky start, the Little Current Public School Coyotes pulled it together as the day went along and beat out Assiginack Public school in the championship game. Congratulations to Billy Biedermann, Jayden Hembruff-Rohn, Brett Mastelko, Keaton Gauthier, Colin Lindner, John-Michael Taggart, TJ Green, Andrew Rose and their coach, Casey Boisvert.

- Advertisement -

Little Current Public School played host for the girls’ contest. The Central Manitoulin Eagles went on an undefeated run and got to hoist the trophy. Hats off to: Jordan Graham, Naomi Hill, Sadie Bridgeman, Delaney Bridgeman, Nikki Cress, Ava Assinewai, Lexis Young, Annie Balfe and of course their coach, Lisa Pennie.

Off-Island volleyball

A largely Manitoulin-based adult team was in North Bay a couple of weekends ago for a volleyball tournament. The team, Case’s Aces, played in the six team, semi-competitive division. Each team was guaranteed four games. The Aces placed fourth overall in the round robin playdowns and maintained their fourth place standing in the playoffs. It was a close match in the final and was pushed to three sets.

Congratulations to Casey Boisvert, Jillian Boisvert, Laura Keranen, Amanda Monkhouse, Dawna Chartrand and Ryann Hudson.

Doane influences on and off the court

Greg Doane, who made the Canadore Panthers varsity volleyball team this fall is also proving his worth, volunteering in the community of North Bay. His volleyball team was recently featured in a Bay Today column as they were collecting and packing food for the less fortunate.

He quickly discovered that people had happily embraced the spirit of giving. Never one to shy away from the spotlight, Greg found himself behind a reporter’s microphone and was asked how his experience had been.

“We’ve had a lot of donations and met a lot of generous people. It is good to see the smiles on people’s faces, and it is good to help people out. It is a lot of fun,” said Mr. Doane.

Mustang Minute

The Mustang girls’ hockey team has had a great start to their season and grace the top of the Division II standings with a perfect six and O record! Incredibly over their six matches they have allowed just six goals while draining 39 into opposition nets. In fact, four Mustang skaters are in the top 10 of Division II scoring. Hailey McGillis Prior and Harmony Kaiser-Fox each have 10 points are second and third on the list. Rounding out the top 10 are Faith Taylor and Madeline Niven.

The girls don’t play on the Island until the New Year when Espanola comes calling for a 5 pm game, Thursday, January 10 in M’Chigeeng, at the complex.

The Mustang boys’ hockey team is starting to get their game legs under them now and hope to have a strong finish to their season. They are currently sitting in eighth position out of 11 teams with a two, six and one record. Their next home game is tomorrow night (December 20) in a rare Thursday home game. The LaSalle Lancers will hit the ice to play the Black and Gold at 4:30 pm.

Rizzutos still on ice

Former star d-man with the Manitoulin Panthers, Nick Rizzuto, has his children carrying on the Rizzuto hockey tradition. Cole and Nico are enjoying their seasons with the Toronto Pro Leagues Atoms. Even Nick admits that Nico has a harder slap-shot than he did back in the day (1990s).

Trudeau-Paquet impresses in US

Greg Trudeau-Paquet and his Kirkland Lake Goldminers are stateside for an E.H.L. showcase. The Miners have won an amazing, three straight games. In their last match versus the top team in the E.H.L. they won in overtime and Greg contributed three points!

A good sport is good for sports.

chipstoquips@gmail.com