Ice Chips & Canoe Quips

Laidley back, in style!

Congratulations to Little Current’s Michael Laidley who, after a long and “had to have been” frustrating injury, is back on his Ivy League St. Lawrence Saints squad. Part of the 12 team East Coast Athletic Conference (ECAC), the Saints are looking to build as the year goes on. That goal looks to be in sight recently after the ECAC website reference an important 4-3, O.T. win over Minnesota with Laidley leading his team with three assists. Keep up the good work, Michael!

Silver Stick stand-outs!

The Nickel City Sons (with former Manitoulin Panthers Billy Biederman and Owen Leblanc) ran for an unbeaten streak of five games to capture the Minor Bantam AA title at last weekend’s Sudbury Silver Stick Tournament. The consecutive victories included: a 7 – 0 win over Copper Cliff, 5 – 0 against Don Mills; a 13 – 0, laugher over Markham; an 8 to 1 rematch with Copper Cliff in the semi-final and a 5 to 4 cliffhanger over the number 3 ranked team in the province. This conquest was no easy chore as the Sons had to end North York’s 29 win streak to triumph in double overtime! In addition, the team had an amazing, 35 goals for and only 5 goals against over 5 games. Good work Billy, Owen and teammates, coaches and parents. Incidentally Manitoulin’s Bantam Panthers play this Sons’ team in NEMI on December 16. Get on out and see some great hockey.

Representing the Manitoulin Panthers was the youngest Panthers, the Novice team coached by Jessie Peltier. They did very well and made the semi-finals but lost in a 2-1 heart breaker.

Also playing were local hockey products James Panamick (Copper Cliff – Minor Atom A), Greyson Case (Nickel City – Major Atom AA), Kohyn Eshkawkogan (Copper Cliff – Major Atom AA). They all represented their teams and Manitoulin hockey very well.

James Panamick lost out in a tight 3-1 semi-final but had a good showing all weekend. Kohyn Eshkawkogan and Greyson Case met up in the Atom AA finals with the game going the distance plus more. Both players played very solid defensively in the tight checking 2-1 game that went into overtime with Copper Cliff pulling off the win. Ashton Pitawanakwat, who has Manitoulin ties, also played in this game for Copper Cliff. The young cats are at home at the NEMI centre this Sunday with a pair of matches against the AA and A Copper Cliff squads at 11 am and 1 pm.

The Atoms hit the ice later at 2 pm for a tilt against the Sudbury Minor AA Wolves in Little Current. The Peewees host Copper Cliff at 3:30 pm at the NEMI rec centre. While the rest of the organization’s teams get to skate for their home-town fans, the bantams will spend Sunday in North Bay for a double header against the AA West Ferris Trappers.

Swing Bridge Classic FUNspiel set!

The annual New Year’s FUNspiel is back for 2018! Sign up with a friend for three games of fun curling on Friday night and Saturday. Saturday evening there will be a delicious Potluck dinner that is sure to impress. If you want to participate in the prize/gift exchange, please bring a gift for the prize table.

This event is for new and experienced curlers of any skill level and is open to everyone (you do not have to be a member). Sign up for a fun-filled two days of curling, great food and company, and lots of laughs! For more info search up the Swing Bridge Classic on FB.

Local stopper plays in net for Cards

Wiikwemkoong’s Dana Lewis is proving her worth between the pipes for the St. Charles Cardinals girls’ hockey team. Keep up the hard work, Dana.

Dashing through the Snow (blizzard?)!

Sunday saw the first iteration of the “Dashing through the Snow” fun run in Birch Island. Organizers had great participation out for their event despite some nasty weather befitting its name and even a Highway 6 road closure!

Kudos to these hearty participants. Most Festive Runner – “Elf in Tutu” Vanessa Paibomsai, Whitefish River; Best Dressed for Christmas Runner- Blinking Light Elf – Shaolin Roy, Wiikwemkoong; Most Original Runner – Robin Cooper, Wiikwemkoong; Best Female Time – Avery Sutherland (26:40 for 5.1km); Best Youth Time – Sierra Pangowish (28:06); Perseverance Award – Ginelle, Wiikwemkoong; Perseverance Award – Amelia McGregor, Whitefish River.

Organizers are putting out the challenge to all male potential participants to put in appearances next year! They would also like to acknowledge their sponsors: Whitefish River Health Centre – Healthy Living, Dr. Deborah McGregor- Tri-athlete, Runner and Dr. Lorrilee McGregor- Athlete, Runner, also of Whitefish River.

Santa Shufflers!

Cam Beaudry led a contingent of Island runners at the Santa Shuffle 5K this past weekend. Cam finished in a time of 23.31. Patrick Beaudry clocked in with a time of 26.15, while Manitowaning resident Robin Cooper finished in 29.28. Cam’s father Dominic came in at 31.37. Other Island finishers were: Barb Sheppard, Jody Nadjiwon (a former Wiky teacher), Joanne Roy Peltier, Bernadette Pangowish, Brenda Beaudry and Amanda Roy. Congrats to all these fitness athletes.

A good sport is good for sports.

