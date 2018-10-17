Ice Chips & Canoe Quips

Bobcats’ Invitational

The annual Shawanosowe Bobcats’ Invitational last Thursday was, once again, a runners’ favourite that featured everything from shorter distances for some, a tasty snackbar or even a request-accepting D.J.! Something for everyone to be sure. Hosted at the amazing facilities of the K – 6 Shawanosowe School in Birch Island the day had sun, rain and wind. Always the wind. However, there wasn’t too much of the elements to put a damper on the great vibe of the day.

The other positive part of the day was that organizers catered to the younger runners who often have to run against racers two or three years their elder. The Bobcats’ event, however, adds a six and under category to let the youngsters shine! In the 6 and under race for the boys: First, Jesse Cooper (CMPS); second, Nikita Wemigwans (Wasse Abin); and Ben Daniso (CMPS), third. The girls’ race featured Payton Springer and Lailey Shawanda (Wasse Abin) first and second with Sarah Joyce (CMPS), third.

The 7 – 8 boys’ class was won by Easton Assinewai (CMPS), first; Roen Deschenes (LCPS), second; Ethan A, Massey’s (S. Geiger), third. The girls’ run was won by Lakeview’s Rowan Kasunich; Violet Sutherland (Shawanosowe), second; and Corie Brown (CMPS), third.

In the 9 – 10 age division Assiginack’s Rylan Pennie won with Jackson Noble (A.B. Ellis – Espanola) second and Seth Verboom (CMPS), third. In the exciting girls’ race Mya Balfe (CMPS) placed first; Lily Stewart (APS), second; and Sapphire Case (APS), third.

In the 11 and 12 division: Brodie Pennie (APS) continues his great season, placing first; Ira Paibomsai (A.B. Ellis) second; and Davin Deschenes (LCPS) third. Ava Assinewai (CMPS) and Maren Kasunich (Lakeview), training partners that have been pushing each other for a couple of years did so to a near photo finish with Ava narrowly edging Maren for first. Annie Balfe (CMPS) took a much closer 3rd than at the Wiky Invitational.

In the elder states-people of the race there was the 13-plus category. Allan Wilkin (LCPS) placed first; Billy Biederman (LCPS) second; and Cooper Prior (A.B. Ellis) third. Delaney “Boogie” Bridgeman (CMPS) gutted out another come-from-behind win over the speedy Shaolin Roy (Wasse Abin), second, and Amelia Noble (A.B. Ellis) third.

When the team scores were all tallied Mindemoya’s CMPS took the overall team award, with Little Current’s Coyotes in second but close behind was Wasse Abin in third and just as close was Assiginack taking fourth.

Here is a list of everyone that helped out: Teacher Rick Legrow was the main organizer; Nick Francis, assistant organizer and finish line supervisor; Greg Sutherland, MC/race coordinator; Blake Debassige, DJ/MC; Tammy Nahwegahbow, photographer; Tracy Megwanabe, scorekeeper/cook; Cara McGregor, scorekeeper; Cindy Pitawanakwat, cook; Danette McGregor, cook; Health Centre Staff – First Aid Centre; food; the UCCM Police for closing off roads, leading runners with quad; and finally the Whitefish River Maintenance who provided the imperative set-up and take down as well as maintaining the facilities. Thanks to all who provided the always fun Bobcats’ Invitational!

Panther Points

Congrats to the Manitoulin Novice Panthers who won an amazing nine consecutive games this past weekend. Coached by Jesse Peltier and Chris King, the Novice squad seems to be in mid-season form already.

The Novice Panthers captured the championship of the Temiskaming Shores Jamboree in Haileybury. They competed against Iroquois Falls, Temiskaming Shores and Englehart. Congratulations to players: Easton A., Anderson B., Ryan C., Trinity C., Spencer C., Roen D., Maximus K., Carter M., Koda P., Cohen R., Lincoln R., Bryden R., and Liam S. Also part of the bench staff are Scott Stephens and Brand Morrell.

Other league games to date included a peewee loss (5-2) to the Blind River Thunder and a close 6-5 loss by the Bantam Panthers to Nickel City.

Pool Shark!

Leon Trudeau, an elite pool player, recently announced that the tournament season is about to begin. Leon, a former Manitoulin Panthers scoring forward has won many tournaments in the elite division. Good luck Leon. Many of us oldsters remember his great athlete/father Jeff Trudeau (baa), a wonderful gentleman who starred in hockey and fastball. Leon is also an excellent golfer.

NOJHL star rising

Gregory Trudeau Paquet continues to rise up to ranked in the NOJHL scoring list. He has been having a marvelous season having been one of the three stars of the month of September. Then on the weekend, he was named second star in a game where Kirkland Lake ran over the Rapids of French River by a score of 6-1. Gregory had a two goal game as well as playing his usual 200 ft. game. His outburst vaulted the Kirkland Lake skater to the No. 5 place in the NOJHL scoring race. In 14 games he has tallied eight goals and 10 assists for 18 points.

Local runners defend Canada!

Wiikwemkoong was represented at the Great Canadian-American 5K challenge this past weekend in Niagara Falls. The Island Contingent was led by Adrienne Peltier and Ronnie George, who lives in Garden River, among others. This unique run includes a contest between Canada and the USA. Naturally, Canada took the title when the fastest average time of every runner from each country is calculated. The event also includes a 10K half marathon and full marathon.

Babstock off to great pro season

Kelly Babstock of the Buffalo Beauts of the NWHL professional ladies group opened their season with a 7-0 thrashing of the Cormetreult Whale. Kelly’s Beauts include Canadian Olympic goalie (and former member of the men’s ECHL league) Shannon Szabados which is quite an advantage and are coached by retired New York Ranger Ric Seiling. Good luck on your season Kelly.

A good sport is good for sports.

