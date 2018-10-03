Ice Chips & Canoe Quips

Local official is climbing the ranks!

Providence Bay’s Michael Niven been hired by the Ontario Hockey Association as a referee for the 2018-2019 season. The OHA is the governing body for the Ontario Junior Hockey Leauge (Jr.A) and the GOJHL (Jr.b) and PJHL (Jr.C).

Back in June, Michael went to the Ontario Hockey Association’s development camp in Hamilton (titled the Don Koharski Referee Camp) and the director of Officials for the OHA was there scouting the weekend. Liking what he saw from Mr. Niven he was offered a contract with the OHA as a linesman for the 2018-2019 season. So he’ll be working the Jr. A and Jr. C loops of central-eastern Ontario which is Kingston to Oshawa. Keep up the good work, Michael.

Island Softball is still strong!

In other areas of our Board, Softball in any iteration, has been waning over the last number of years. However, on Manitoulin, the sport is still a late-summer, hold out! This past week, Mindemoya’s Central’s Manitoulin Public School were the hosts of the Island, senior, 3-pitch tournament.

In an amazing, ‘small-school,’ coup de gras, Assiginack Public School dominated both the “A” and “B” senior divisions! Unfortunately I do not have the full rosters for both of Assiginack’s squads! They will get their due in next week’s column.

Up in Gore Bay, C. C. McLean hosted the Junior Tournament. L.C.P.S. were the winners of the “A” Division was L.C.P.S. crew of Coach, Rachel Goodfellow and players, Keannu Bisschops, Ryland Priddle, Rhyis Arthurs, Christian Eadie, Matthew Wilkin, Kalli Jones, Alesha Beam, Caleb Lockeyer, Taylor Goodfellow, Marissa McGraw-Hill, Zee Toulouse, Katarina Anaya.

Mindemoya’s “B” Team, needed a tie-breaking rule to hand out the trophy. Congrats to: Coach Chris King and players: Jonathan Cooper, Erin Spry, Ava Corbiere, Maddie Smith, Chase Taylor, Thomas Redmond, Jonah Balfe, Grace Tuerk, Corie Brown Scarlett Mohr, Max King , Easton Assinewai and Jack Bridgeman.

Off their rock, hockey!

Wiikwemikoong’s Carson Shawana and Mindemoya’s Liam Bridgeman and their Major Bantam AAA Nickel City Sons have gotten off to a tough start this season. The boys’ are struggling a bit under a new coaching staff with a new, unfamiliar system. As well, the NCS lost 3 of last year’s top 4 scorers, most painfully former leading scorer Sam Assinewe of AOK, who has moved south of the border to play with the Plymouth, Michigan Compuware, Tier 1 Major Bantams, currently ranked #4 in the USA. The early NCS team record stands at 1-7-3. This past weekend saw the Sons play a 3 game set against Northern Ontario rivals in the Soo, where they came away with a 1-1-1 result. Keep up the hard work boys and best of luck with the new system.

Delaney Bridgeman, the sole ’05 on the Sudbury Lady Wolves Bantam AA squad, has seen her team set off to an early 3-3-3 record. The girls have been to one tournament thus far, playing in the Stoney Creek Showcase, where they were in tough against 47 of the best girls teams from North America and beyond, including a Japanese national side. The team finished 0-2-3 for 10th in their division. A bright spot, saw Delaney garnering an invite to the Draft Day International Select tournament in Spain next spring. Keep up the great work girls.

NSSA Golf!

Hats off to Wasse Abin high school players who competed NOSSA, in North Bay at the Osprey Links Championship Golf Course. Congratulations to, NSSSA Champ – Travis Assiniwe as well Carter Abotossaway and Levi Morrison

More, Manitoulin Varsity athletes!

Congratulations to Central Manitoulin athletes Kylie Cranston who has made the rowing team at Nipissing University and Rebecca Dawson made a curling team at Guelph. Way to go Manitoulin!

Top notch parents, produces!

A few years ago, two Wiikwemkoong elite athletes were married…solid defenseman, Eddie Shawana (one of the best, ever members of the Hawks and Panthers) tied the knot with Ramona King Wakegijig (an awesome cross-country and track runner).

With the genetics of this pair of athletes in the game, one might wonder if they would also produce great athletes. Well lo and behold their young son, Jaden has recently made the “AAA” Nickel Capital Wolves Atoms, no surprises of course! Congratulations Jaden and your athletic parents.

Aljoe family produces another elite athlete!

Mark Aljoe, son of former Panthers scoring star, Trace Aljoe has acquired a spot on the Hanover Barons Jr. Club. Mark who is still of midget age! On top of his on ice domination, is also a Nationally-ranked Juvenile golfer. Congrats to the Aljoe family.

The first, 2018, Island Cross Country meet goes tomorrow!

The annual, Wiikwemkoong Cross Country Invitational takes place on October, 4th 2018! The rain or shine event takes place tomorrow, back at the Rainbow Ridge golf course in Manitowaning. The races will appreciate the organizational talent of Robin Cooper-Fisher and Jeff Eshkawkogan.

A good sport is good for sports.

chipstoquips@gmail.com