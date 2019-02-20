Ice Chips and Canoe Quips

Panther Points!

The Soo Peewee Extravaganza saw two Manitoulin Panthers in the hunt for a championship. The youngest team in the organization, the Novices, had a great run despite some players feeling under the weather. The young Cats lost in the semi-finals but certainly played well. Hats off to: Carter Morrell, Easton Assinewai, Anderson Bennett, Spencer Cortes, Trinity Cheechoo, Cohen Rajotte, Ryan Carter, Koda Peltier, Brynn Best, Max King, Roen Deschenes, Liam Stephens, Lincoln Rancourt and Bryden Romaniuk.

The Peewee squad had a stellar weekend taking the gold, topping it off with a four to nothing, shutout win in the championship game! Their undefeated weekend included a 7 – 2 rout of the Sudbury Wolves, a three to zip shut-out of the West Nipissing Sting, a one-one tie with rival Blind River, a triple-overtime, semi-final 3-2 edging of Centre Ice and finally another shut-out of the Sting for the win! Congratulations to: Gavin B, Cody Campbell, Annie Balfe, Corbin Best, Keannu Bischops, Aiden Case, Davin Deschesnes, Liam Gray, Noah Gray, Cole Hughson, Gage Hughson, Elijah Locke, Jake Patreau, Brodie Pennie, Camryn Ramsay and Zacharie S. Not to be forgotten is the long list of tireless volunteers who work on the ice, behind the bench and behind the scenes: Coached by Jamey Gray, Jon Balfe, Nelson Deschenes and Jason Hughson. Team staff include Tina Balfe, Bart Case, Seija Deschenes, Joel Lock, Jason Patreau, Lisa Pennie, Jamie Ramsay and Terri Ramsay.

Manitowaning Wolves howl in the Sault!

Congratulations as well to the Manitowaning Atom Wolves who also headed west, through some horrible driving conditions. Although the team failed to advance they were right in the mix winning one and losing two! Way to go: Dane Gibeault, Sapphire Recollet, Matthew Gulyas, Camdon Hoy, Madison McCarville, Lily Stewart, Jack Hagman, Preston Dey, Maddy Mende, Selene Assiniwe, Noah Lemega, Ayden Hartley, Ryan Stewart, coach, Becky Stewart, assistant coach and Christine Gupta is their trainer. The team missed teammates: Bazi Mara and Daniel Roque.

Hypothermic Half race day!

The Annual Running Room event features a 5K, 10K and the 21.1K half marathon distances. This year’s spectacle surely lived up its name with race-time temperatures hovering around the minus 21 degree, Celsius range, ouch!

The 46 hearty souls that braved the half marathon were from all over Ontario and the eventual winner came all the way from Michigan. Making it all the way from Evansville, was track star Austin Featherstone, who finished in seventh place overall in an amazing time of one hour and 47 minutes! When one takes into account the extra clothes, temperature and road conditions it make it an even greater accomplishment. Austin is now looking forward to his track season and continues to train. Also making the commute to run in the trying circumstances was Manitowaning’s Nancy Curtis who finished strongly in the 10K race.

Pickleball in the winter!

Participants of summer version of this (increasingly popular) sport will often find comfort in the relatively cool curling club courts with the sun blazing outside. Similarly, the winter players have found relief for the opposite conditions. A small group of enthusiasts have been diligently playing on the one court they have available in the community centre (upstairs at the NEMI arena). Hours of play are Monday, Wednesday and Friday 1 to 3 pm and Tuesday evenings from 6 to 8 pm. If you would like to learn more about playing, contact Margot at: bics@sympatico.ca

Manitoulin Pickleball is well represented in tournaments and they would like to see more local participants this year. The club is training hard hope to have Islanders in competitions in: Kingston, Toronto, North Bay and Ottawa. Good luck team!

Good luck in the pool…

…tournament! The 6th Annual Eastern Ontario Valley National 8-Ball Association will be hosting their Provincial Tournament on February 21 and 24 in North Bay. There will be almost 400 players taking part from all over Ontario and Quebec. Interestingly, a total of 40 pool tables will be arriving all the way from Colorado of all places! There are usually a few local sharks that compete, Leon and Noel Trudeau have done very well in the past but I don’t see their names. One name I did find registered is Garnet Manitowabi. Good luck to Garnet and all local players. Let us know how you did!

Sofie Manarin Nickel Loppet-eer!

Congratulations to Bay Estates’ John Larmer who recently completed the 16km cross country ski marathon in only 1:19!

A good sport is good for sports.

