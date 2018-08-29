Ice Chips and Canoe Quips

Island Swim!

Assiginack’s Jackie White’s huge endeavour, to host a long distance, open water swim, came to fruition this past Saturday in Manitowaning Bay. Under very threatening weather advisories and a choppy crossing, nine swimmers did an “out and back” to Fanny Island, a serious, 1.3 kilometre distance. With the huge effort and skill required to even contemplate such a task is amazing. Having even nine people willing to travel to Manitowaning and enter the less than tropical waters of the bay is impressive.

Beyond impressive were the times! Twelve-year-old Adan Linfield kicked up a powerful wake to finish in just over 22 minutes. Close behind were Whitefish Falls’ Tamara Flanagan and Josh Post! The other notable swimmers were Cliff Nelder, Glen McKenzie, Marlene Mohle, Maureen Moustgard, Denise Sheppard and Ray Scott!

Jackie was most impressed with the very supportive feeling at the event. One situation involved Tamara actually swimming back out to cheer on her friend. Here is to year two, Jackie!?

Island Men’s Fastball Update

It is down to the final two teams after an exciting season in the Manitoulin Men’s Fastball! The first game took place this past Monday. The series pits the Wiikwemkoong Lumberjacks against the Mindemoya Brewers in a best of five. The Lumberjacks drew first blood with an 11 to 5 home-field win over the Brewers. The winning pitcher was Jason Peltier with the save going to Brent Shkim Assinewai. Home runs were crushed by Brandon Pheasant and Chris King. Game two will already have been played yesterday, Tuesday August 28 in Mindemoya.

Low Island Mixed League wrap-up

It is amazing to see another fun year of another, Low Island Slo-Pitch League. The A Champs of the summer-long league were the Swing Bridge Cripplers. Congratulation to: Mike Wilding, Jacob Pitawanakwat, Geoff Corbiere, Steve Arthurs, Leanne Bentley, Lindsay Lazure, Chantal Gravel, Max McGraw, Zoe DeGroote, Zach Rolston, Kristin Luoma, Robyn McGauley, Maggie Ziegler, Kevin Rose and John Kift.

The B Champs of the Low Island Mixed Slo-Pitch league were the Inglorious Batters. Hats off to: Kathryn Corbiere, Natalie Hastings, Cody Leeson, Evan Farquhar, Ted Ferguson, Curtis Short, Corey Karn, Jeni Wright, Robyn Burridge and Mel Cheng.

The Homerun Derby Winners this year were Mike Wilding and Katie Payette.

League organizers wish to thank all of the league’s players for an amazing year and also send thank yous to One KWE and Orr’s Valu Mart for donations to their end of year playoffs. Kudos as well to the Manitoulin Brewing Company for being present at their event. The League hopes to see everyone again next year for some more good fun!

Floor Hockey for Kids!

The Township of Assiginack is once again offering a program to keep kids active and having fun at the same time. Partnering with the Noojmowin Teg Health Centre, Assiginack is offering floor hockey for kids 10 yrs and up at no cost. Mark your calendars on four Tuesdays, September 18, 25, October 2, and 9th from 3:30-4:30 pm at the Assiginack Arena. The last session will be outside. Bring your stick! Helmets and gloves are mandatory, however all equipment will be provided for those that don’t have any.

A good sport is good for sports. chipstoquips@gmail.com