Hydro One Outage Notification for Howland, Little Current Township residents

OUTAGE NOTIFICATION FOR HYDRO ONE CUSTOMERS IN LOCATION(S) DETAILED BELOW

Hydro One Zone: 6 Northeast Hydro One Operation Center(s): MANITOULIN Hydro One Township(s) Affected: HOWLAND, LITTLE CURRENT Reason for Outage: Relocating Hydro Pole(s)

*** All Hydro One Customers impacted by this planned maintenance outage have been contacted ***

Interruption Date(s) and Time(s):

Sun Sep 13 2020 from 08:00 until 14:00 (6 hrs), 411 Customers

ORMS ID’s: (5822437, 5822438)

Set two poles and transfer conductor for Haywood Bell Fibre Project

