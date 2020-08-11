Hydro One and GlobalMedic deliver 575 critical aid kits to Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory

MANITOULIN ISLAND, ON, August 11, 2020 – Today, Hydro One and GlobalMedic, a registered Canadian charity specializing in disaster relief, announced the delivery of 575 critical aid kits of food and safety supplies to Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory to support those in need. Hydro One connected with Indigenous communities and leaders to find the most impactful way to address the social and economic challenges facing families.

“We have a responsibility to give back to the communities where we work and live and support Indigenous families during this challenging time,” said Imran Merali, Vice President, Indigenous Relations and Customer Service, Hydro One. “Our partnership with GlobalMedic provides support to Indigenous communities across the province, including to Wiikwemkoong, and helps families focus on what matters most – keeping their loved ones safe.”

“On behalf of Wiikwemkoong, miigwech to Hydro One and GlobalMedic for the wonderful donation to our community,” said Ogimaa Duke Peltier of Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory. “We are grateful for this as it will assist keeping Wiikwemkoong Anishinabek safe and healthy during these unprecedented times.”

Based on feedback from Indigenous communities and leaders, Hydro One partnered with GlobalMedic to deliver 10,000 kits of food and safety supplies to First Nation communities across Ontario. To learn more about the partnership between Hydro One and GlobalMedic, please click here.

To support its longstanding tradition of supporting young leaders, Hydro One also announced the 2019-2020 recipients of the Leonard S. (Tony) Mandamin Scholarship this summer, awarding a recipient from Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory. Twenty Indigenous students enrolled in electricity-related programs will receive $10,000 and the possibility of a summer work term at Hydro One. More information about scholarship awardees can be found here.

These initiatives are part of Hydro One’s plan to support Indigenous communities while committing to increase Indigenous representation at all levels of the workforce.