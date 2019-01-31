Hwy 17 closed following serious accident east of Nairn Centre

(ESPANOLA, ON) – On Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at approximately 6:20 p.m., officers from the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) with the assistance of the Sudbury-Manitoulin Emergency Medical Services (EMS), responded to a serious motor vehicle collision (MVC) on Highway 17, east of Nairn Centre in Nairn-Hyman Township, Ontario.

OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) are currently at the scene conducting an investigation.

Highway 17 is currently closed east of the collision between Regional Road 55 and west of the scene at McDonald Street in Nairn Centre. Highway 17 is expected to be closed for several hours.