Hunting charges up from last year

MANITOULIN—Hunting charges laid by Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) conservation officers (CO) during the annual deer gun hunt on Manitoulin Island increased during this year’s hunt as did the number of warnings for violations.

Jolanta Kowalski of the MNRF reported in a release this past Tuesday that, “during the Manitoulin Island deer hunt which ran from November 19 to November 25, COs performed 748 field contacts that resulted in 30 charges, one seized deer and 67 warnings.”

Charges were issued under the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act, Off-Road Vehicles Act and Liquor Licence Act including: use firearm carelessly to hunt; unlawfully have loaded firearm in conveyance; unlawfully possess firearm at night; resident-hunt big game without licence; make a false statement to a CO; possess illegally killed wildlife; enable someone to unlawfully use licence; unlawfully use another person’s licence; fail to properly attach seal to deer; fail to provide information required on seal; having liquor in open container in other than licenced premises, residence or private place; fail to wear proper helmet while riding an ATV.

- Advertisement -

During last year’s deer hunt, Manitoulin COs made 231 hunter contacts, with 28 charges laid and 32 warnings handed out.