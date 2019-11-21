Hunters! Send in your photos for Tom’s Recorder Rack Roundup!

GORE BAY – Hey hunters! Have you harvested a buck during this week’s annual Manitoulin deer gun hunt?

If so, then you should send them in to the Recorder as Tom’s Recorder Rack Roundup is being held again this year.

Send in your photos of you with your big buck by the deadline of 5 pm on Monday, November 25, and you could be eligible for a couple of prizes. The winner of the contest will receive a $100 gift certificate from Up Top Sports Shop in Mindemoya, with second prize being a $50 gift certificate, again from Up Top Sports Shop.

When you send your photos, please include your name, where you harvested the deer and the day you did, how big the deer is, including its weight and number of (antler) points.