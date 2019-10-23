Hughes ready to make parliament work

Elliot Lake – People in Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing are going to continue to have a dedicated worker on their side now that Carol Hughes has been re-elected.

The veteran New Democrat MP is looking forward to continuing to bring the concerns of Northern Ontario to parliament and doesn’t think a minority parliament will make that difficult.

“This will hopefully force MPs to find consensus and that usually results in decisions that more people feel comfortable with,” said Hughes. “I’ve sat in minority and majority parliaments, and the minority ones were more productive than they get credit for.”

Hughes says she is heading to Ottawa to deliver a message rooted in the issues that are important to the constituents she represents.

“Affordability, improvements to the health care system including universal pharmacare, concrete measures to address climate change, and the important work that needs to be done to improve services and capacity in First Nation communities to name a few,” said Hughes. “There are always things that pop up, but I am going to keep these issues central in my efforts.”

Hughes says she wasn’t surprised that the NDP fortunes improved over the election.

“I was confident that once we started talking about issues, people would see their values reflected in our platform,” said Hughes. “Polling stories are good for ratings, but the voters are the ones who ultimately decide and it’s clear they were interested in what we spoke to them about.”

“It has been an honour and a privilege to serve the good people of Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing. I am extremely touched by the show of support and confidence the people of AMK have entrusted in me once again. “