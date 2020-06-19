Hughes praises Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing’s pandemic response in parliament

Ottawa – People in Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing are stepping up to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic in their usual, can-do style according to MP, Carol Hughes who represents the area in parliament.

Whether that’s staying home, avoiding crowds, following protocols, doing essential work, re-tooling their businesses or volunteering to produce personal protective equipment, these proud northerners have met challenging times with their usual can-do spirit, some ingenuity and a lot of determination,” said Hughes.

The MP shared that the indomitable spirit of the people in the region won’t disappoint as we head into the summer.

“Over the next month that ingenuity will be on display again as we learn how to celebrate in new ways.,” said Hughes. “Whether marking Pride, National Indigenous People’s Day, Fête de la St-Jean, or Canada Day – all of which represent vibrant events under normal circumstances – people in the north will find creative ways to connect and showcase their communities in the process.”

Hughes spoke of her connection to the people in the region and brought a message to the Commons on behalf its residents.

“I ‘m so proud to represent these big-hearted people,” said Hughes. “I extend a special thank you to everyone providing essential services and doing their part amid exceptional circumstances. Were all in this together!”