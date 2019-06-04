Hughes marks National Indigenous History Month by celebrating First Nation communities in Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing

Ottawa – People who want to celebrate National Indigenous History Month, may find no better place to do so than Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing, according to MP, Carol Hughes who delivered a statement on the subject in parliament Monday.

“Last year I attended a ceremony for the creation of the Missinabie Cree First Nation Reserve,” said Hughes. “This community joins seventeen other First Nations that make up a significant part of the geography and culture of Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing.”

“As we mark National Indigenous History Month and the contributions of Indigenous peoples, I encourage everyone to visit First Nation communities, meet their neighbours, and join in celebrations such as those that will take place on National Indigenous People’s Day on June 21st,” said Hughes.

Hughes regaled parliament with reasons why people would want to visit the riding she represents to immerse themselves into indigenous culture.

“This month is also when pow wow season begins. Anyone who has ever attended one of these memorable events knows just how special they can be,” said Hughes. “For those interested in celebrating Indigenous culture and communities there may be no better place than Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing where the opportunity to do so will take you from the shores of Lakes Huron and Superior to the heart of the Boreal Forest.”

Hughes feels that Indigenous history is a huge part of our identity and hopes that people who are able to take part in these celebrations come to appreciate how unique that makes us.

“To my Indigenous friends, I wish you the very best as you celebrate your incredible history, heritage, and communities,” said Hughes.