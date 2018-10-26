HSN’s Breast Screening Assessment Clinic Staying Open

Surgeon Consultations for High Risk Cancer Patients to Continue at the Clinic

SUDBURY, ON – Health Sciences North is clarifying some misinformation that’s been circulating in the community the past few weeks regarding the Breast Screening Assessment Clinic of Health Sciences North (HSN), located at the Sudbury Outpatient Centre. In some cases, there were suggestions the future of this clinic was in limbo, or that the clinic was closing.

“HSN’s Breast Screening Assessment Clinic is not going anywhere. People have come to us for quality, timely, and reliable treatment in the past, and they will continue to do so in the future,” says Mark Hartman, HSN’s Vice-President, Cancer and Clinical Support. “I want to apologize for any confusion in the community on the future of breast screening in Sudbury.”

The clinic provides four types of service for patients. No changes have been contemplated for the first three types of service which are cancer screening mammography, diagnostic imaging (mammography and ultrasounds), and biopsies.

The one change HSN was looking at involved the fourth type of service where patients are directed to the next step of care, with a consultation with a surgeon. The province funds this fourth step through the surgeons’ private billing directly to OHIP, not through hospitals. As a result, HSN was proposing the location of the consultation with the surgeon be in the surgeon’s office as opposed to at HSN — as is the case for most types of cancer at HSN and as is the case for the other Northern Ontario hospitals. These appointments with surgeons at HSN are currently scheduled eight days per month and are being under-utilized. In 2017-2018, about half of the appointments with surgeons were rescheduled by the surgeons because of other commitments. This was not a good use of resources nor optimal for patients. The change that had been contemplated by HSN to this fourth step of care – namely the location of the consultation with the surgeons – had been validated by third party reviewers of HSN’s approved 2018-2019 budget and endorsed by the North East Local Health Integration Network.

However, following discussions with surgeons, HSN decided two weeks ago to adjust its original decision and schedule one day each week for surgical consultations for patients with diagnostic test results or referrals that are considered high suspicion of breast cancer. This approach will ensure high priority cases will have the fastest possible access to a one-on-one meeting with a surgeon. Patients with non-cancerous and benign conditions will have their follow up appointments after biopsy in the offices of the surgeons or their primary care providers.

“We understand that any potential change to the Breast Screening Assessment Clinic can alarm patients who were able to count on exceptional service from HSN staff and

surgeons”, observed Dominic Giroux, President and CEO of HSN. “The clinic is not closing. No changes were ever contemplated to three of the four services offered at the clinic.”

Dr. John Fenton, HSN’s Chief of Staff, concurs. “Today’s announcement means that patients considered as having a high suspicion of breast cancer will continue to be able to consult a surgeon at the clinic. We thank the patients who communicated to HSN their high satisfaction of the service received in the past.”

