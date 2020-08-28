House destroyed in Gordon/Barrie Island fire

GORDON – Fortunately no one was injured in a fire that destroyed a house in Gordon-Barrie Island this past Saturday morning. The fire was one of two the Gore Bay Volunteer Fire Department had to respond to on the same day.

“The fire was fully involved when we got here,” stated Mike Addison, Gore Bay fire chief, in an interview with the Recorder. He pointed out the fire department had responded to the blaze at 985 Seventh Line Road in Gordon/Barrie Island at 5:58 am on Saturday.

“There were two people who were living in the house; both of them got out,” said Mr. Addison.

The house, including a small single story building and a couple of outbuildings behind the house, were destroyed in the fire.

The house had recently been sold and the new owners of the home were not on hand. As Mr. Addison pointed out, the fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived on the scene and several small explosions took place. “No, we can’t determine what the source of the fire was,” he said.

Other people had been in the house on Friday evening, but had all left by the time the blaze took place.

Hydro One were on hand to disconnect power to the building and officers with the Manitoulin detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on the scene of the blaze.

As noted above, this was the first of two fires the Gore Bay Fire Department responded to on Saturday. Firefighters responded to the second place at about 5:11 pm at 8 Main Street in Gore Bay.

“A resident in the house was cooking and a fire started in the electric stove that got away from them,” said Mr. Addison. Fortunately, the three occupants in the home were able to get out safely.

“There was severe damage done to the stove,” said Mr. Addison who pointed out when the fire department arrived on scene the occupants of the home had already put the fire out. “There is a lot of smoke damage in the house,” he said explaining, “we put our large air fan in the kitchen area to try and get the smoke out of the house.”

Two occupants of the home were treated by paramedics who were on the scene. The two persons were transported to hospital by the paramedics, having suffered from smoke inhalation, added Mr. Addison.