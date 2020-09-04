House Call with Carol Hughes

Government offers temporary fixes for long-term problems

Federal programs change over time and not always for the better. One that has needed significant attention in recent years has been Employment Insurance (EI). As our economy and the nature of how many of us work have changed, EI remained at a standstill. Now, the government has signaled its intent to revamp the program in a temporary manner. While New Democrats have been calling for improvements for years, it took the pandemic to magnify how riddled with shortfalls the program is.

The government’s temporary recovery benefits for workers could all fit neatly into the EI program. In addition to the Canada Recovery Benefit for self-employed workers and workers not eligible for EI, there are the Canada Recovery Sickness Benefit for workers who are unable to work because they are sick or must self-isolate for reasons related to COVID-19, and the Canada Recovery Caregiving Benefit for eligible Canadians unable to work to provide care or support for a child, family member or dependent.

Of immediate concern are those that fell outside the boundaries of EI when the pandemic hit. The ranks of the self-employed and gig-economy workers had ballooned in the decade prior to the event but found themselves ineligible for a program that hadn’t matched the changes in Canadian workplaces. That left 60 percent of those who paid into the program unable to receive benefits when they found themselves out of work and made the institution of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) critical to our pandemic response. Currently, there are one million gig workers, part time workers who are ineligible for EI. They will be eligible for the temporary Canada Recovery Benefit (CRB) which is pegged at $400 a week that will allow people to obtain other income as they receive it.

As mentioned, New Democrats had proposed changes to EI that would have better prepared the program to meet the needs of the pandemic. The temporary measures reflect some of that work but don’t truly reform EI. Our concern is that these are bandages that repair deficiencies which existed before the pandemic but will leave us vulnerable if permanent solutions aren’t found.

The truth is that much of EI will not change, including the minimum eligibility. The government is offering a credit of 300 hours to those who already had 120 hours of work (about 3.5 hours of work per week) as of March 15. Another credit of 480 insurable hours is being made available for special benefits (sickness, maternity, parental, compassionate care or family caregiver). The credits are temporary and will expire after a year retroactive to March 15. Topped-up claims will be eligible for a minimum benefit rate of $400 a week or $240 a week for extended parental leave. Both numbers are less than what the CERB provided.

With the CERB wrapping up on September 27, the majority of Canadians who received that benefit and continued to report a need for financial assistance will be automatically transitioned to EI regular benefits once their 28 weeks of CERB has been paid. But it’s not entirely clear that this is the route everyone will take since the government states that in a few instances, some Canadians who received CERB will need to apply for EI benefits. The difficulty is that much of what is being promised is also being delayed because the government shut down parliament to hide from their scandals.

Ultimately, New Democrats are concerned that, instead of making desperately needed long-term changes to EI to help all Canadian workers, these changes are temporary. It’s upsetting to know that Canadians who still can’t return to work because of COVID-19 are being forced to deal with a 20 percent cut to their support. We are in the biggest economic crisis in a century and it will require more than tinkering to fully address.