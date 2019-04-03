Hospital board moves to modernize Mindemoya Hospital’s emergency department and upgrade chemo room

Local fundraising goal is over $1 million

LITTLE CURRENT—The Manitoulin Health Centre (MHC) board approved the funding of a Mindemoya site renovation and expansion at its March 28 meeting.

Following consultation with MHC staff, Yallowega Belanger Salach Architects provided a blueprint sketch of the changes to be made to the hospital, including a 2,500 square foot expansion for a modernized emergency department (ED).

Tim Vine, vice president of corporate support services and chief financial officer of the MHC, explained to the board that the cafeteria would be moving from the main floor of the hospital to the lower floor where the board room is currently housed. The board room will be moved to a different location, still downstairs, but it boasts a more “commodious” space for meetings.

The chemotherapy room will also see changes with the addition of separate ante and mixing rooms. The current cafeteria will become the chemotherapy treatment room, complete with a private washroom for patients.

In the ED, the expansion and renovation will mean a new waiting room with direct line-of-sight to the nursing staff, such as can be found at the recently-renovated Little Current site. There will also be a triage room outside of the controlled ED area, also similar to Little Current. Within the controlled ED, there will be several ‘see and treat’ areas as well as a new isolation room complete with ante room, sliding door and private washroom. An expanded trauma room with two beds and an ante room is also part of the new plan as is a mental health and addictions room which will also feature a nearby family waiting room.

The estimated cost for the project is between $2.6 and $2.8 million and will be funded 50/50 from the Manitoulin Health Centre Corporation’s investment funds and a public fundraising campaign.

Mr. Vine said the MHC hopes to get approvals for the project from the Ministry of Health and Long-term Care within a year and told the board that June 2022 is the goal date for completion.

The public campaign officially began at the board meeting with a formal motion to proceed with such a community appeal.