Hop to it! 🐇 Plenty to do this Easter across Manitoulin

MANITOULIN – It’s Easter weekend and Manitoulin Islanders have come up with some eggceptional ways to celebrate, at a distance of course.

In today’s edition of The Expositor, readers will have to look very carefully to find 20 Easter eggs that are strewn throughout the advertisements. Look for the half-page on Page 6 where you can list where each of the ads was found including necessary pertinent information you must include about each egg-hiding advertisement. Take a photo of this half-page when you have found all the eggs and filled in the blanks and email it to expositor@manitoulin.ca by Easter Monday at noon. Those with all the correct answers will be placed into a draw for three great prizes.

Assiginack has managed to pull off a visit from the Easter Bunny himself! The Easter Bunny will be hopping on over to Manitowaning on Good Friday, April 10 to make a special appearance.

“He is very aware of the social distancing measures in place and is only going to visit from the end of your driveway,” Assiginack events co-ordinator Jackie White notes.

If you are a Manitowaning resident and would like the Easter Bunny to drop by on Good Friday morning, please email info@assiginack.ca with your name, address and phone number.

“He is looking at between 8 am to 10 am for his driveway visits,” Ms. White adds. “He will also be depositing a tiny bag at the end of your driveway, should you wish that.”

For those who live outside of Manitowaning, the Easter Bunny will be at the Information Booth on Highway 6 from 10 to 11 am, waving at a socially acceptable distance of two metres and will have a basket of goodies nearby should you wish to drive in and see him.

Assiginack is also hosting an Easter window decorating contest and anything goes so get creative. There are great prizes to be won, too. First place is $200; second place is $150; and third place is $100!

To enter the contest please email info@assiginack.ca or call 705-859-3196 with your name, address and phone number by Thursday, April 9. Winners will be announced on Tuesday, April 14.

Central Manitoulin has also secured a coveted date with the Easter Bunny for Easter Sunday, April 12 when he will make an appearance on Central Manitoulin’s Facebook Live featuring Manitoulin Ontario Provincial Police Constable Marie Ford. There will also be some visits made by the Easter Bunny to residents’ driveways or roads in the community. The kids can wave to the Easter Bunny from the window. Households with kids ages eight and under should ask about the Easter Bunny driveway or road visits. The number of visits is limited and co-ordinating with your neighbours is recommended. Contact Marcus Mohr at 705-377-5726 or centralecdev@amtelecom.net by Friday, April 10 at 4:30 pm.

Central Manitoulin also encourages you to get in the spirit of things with an Easter colouring page that can be found on Page 17 of today’s paper.

In the Northeast Town, the municipality is holding an Easter decorating challenge. Decorate your yard for Easter for a chance to win a $100 Amazon gift card. To register call 705-368-2825 or email lhallaert@townofnemi.on.ca by Thursday, April 9 at 3 pm.

There will also be an Easter egg hunt in Little Current. Five colourful two-foot eggs will be hidden in various locations around Little Current so take a stroll or drive around town and try to find them. Once you have, mark down the location you found them, their colour and submit to either 705-368-2825 or email lhallaert@townofnemi.on.ca by Saturday, April 11 at 4 pm. A draw will then be made for four Amazon gift cards of $25 each on Tuesday, April 14 at 9 am.

Gore Bay will be decorated beautifully for Easter and residents are encouraged to take a walk or drive around to admire the decorations.

Happy Easter!