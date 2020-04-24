Hoe wielding man faces charges in Secord Twp

(SECORD TOWNSHIP, ON) – On April 18, 2020, members of the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a neighbour dispute on Rintala Road, Secord Township.

Investigation revealed the accused chased two people with a garden hoe. The victim were not injured.

As a result of the investigation, a 74-year-old man, from Secord Township, was arrested and charged with:

Assault with a Weapon, contrary to section 267(a) of the Criminal Code (CC);

Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the CC; and

Unlawfully Start Fire in a Restricted Fire Zone, contrary to section 12(a) of the Forest Fire Protection Act (FFPA).

The accused was released by way of an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on August 5, 2020 in Sudbury.