Hinds Slomke passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Wikwemikong Nursing Home in his 92nd year. Beloved husband to Sheila and cherished father to Doug (Susan Everett), and Shawna (Mark) Giesler. Hinds will be sadly missed by his grandchildren Hailey, Tori and Currie. He will be fondly remembered by his special sister-in-law Bernadette Walker, nephew John (Jackie) and great-nephews Nicholas and Adam as well as many other nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his parents Clayton and Ruby (Strain) Slomke; brothers Carl, George and Clayton; sister Harriet Chisholm; brother-in-law Floyd Walker and sister-in-law Patricia Bird. Visitation was on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 10 am until the time of the Masonic service at 11 am, followed by a funeral service at the Simpson Funeral Home, Gore Bay. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca.