Hike for Hope seeks to raise addictions awareness

HONORA BAY—The second annual Hike for Hope is being held this Thanksgiving Sunday, October 7, at the Cup and Saucer trail, and the family of the late Trisha Ann McCauley is hoping for a good turnout to help raise awareness for the many who are living with addictions.

Trisha Ann McCauley passed away unexpectedly on September 22, 2017 at age 20, the result of a suspected drug overdose. Ms. McCauley’s tragic death is one of over 1,200 overdose deaths in this province last year—or three deaths every single day—and the family hopes to bring awareness, and support, to the fact that so many are living with the disease of addiction.

The hike will take place this Sunday, October 7 at 2 pm at the Cup and Saucer trail in Honora Bay. Please bring a water bottle and wear proper hiking gear. Healthy snacks will be provided.