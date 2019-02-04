Heroin laced with fentanyl has been found regionally

The Community Drug Strategy has received a report that fentanyl-laced heroin has been found locally. It is sold under the name of “Purple” or “Purp”.

This situation serves as an important reminder to the community that street drugs may be cut or mixed with substances such as fentanyl or carfentanil, and that even a very small amount of these substances can cause an overdose.

An overdose occurs when a person uses more of a substance, or combination of substances, than their body can handle. As a consequence, the brain is unable to control basic life functions. The person might pass out, stop breathing or experience a seizure. Overdoses can be fatal.

Prevent overdoses / save lives:

Avoid mixing drugs, including prescribed, over the counter and illegal drugs.

Avoid drinking alcohol while using other drugs.

Use caution when switching substances: start with a lower dose than you usually would.

If you have not used in a while, start with a lower dose. Your tolerance may be lower.

Avoid using drugs when you are alone.

Carry a naloxone kit.

Call 911 if you suspect an overdose.

Overdose symptoms include:

blue lips or nails

dizziness and confusion

the person can’t be woken up

choking, gurgling or snoring sounds

slow, weak or no breathing

drowsiness or difficulty staying awake

Please distribute this information widely to help share the message.

For a free naloxone kit, contact The Point at Public Health Sudbury & Districts, Réseau Access Network, Sudbury Action Centre for Youth (SACY) or ask your local pharmacist. http://www.ontario.ca/page/get-naloxone-kits-free