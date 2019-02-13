Helen W. Banting (Skinner) passed away peacefully at Ritz Lutheran Villa, Mitchell on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, formerly of Lucan at the age of 100. Beloved wife of the late Carl G. Banting (1997). Loving mother of sons Charles (Debra) Banting of Lower Five Islands, Nova Scotia, Richard (Cherie) Banting of Tilden Lake, Ontario, and mother-in-law of Hildi Banting of Victoria, British Columbia. Loving grandmother of Tamara, Alyssa, Christopher and May. Great-grandmother of Lauren and Katelyn. Dear sister of Shirley Douglas of Mitchell. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by a son David (1994), sister Dorothy Vogan and her husband Rev. Lindsay Vogan, brother Bryce Skinner and his wife Florence, sister Beth Ferguson and her husband Ian, and brother-in-law Cameron Douglas. Visitation will be held at the Haskett Funeral Home, 223 Main Street, Lucan on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 6 pm to 8 pm. The funeral service will be held at Villages United Church, 34500 Granton Line, Granton, on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 11 am with Pastor Paul Vollick officiating. Interment Ebenezer Cemetery, North Middlesex. For those who wish, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or March of Dimes would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made through www.haskettfh.com.

- Advertisement -