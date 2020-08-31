“HELEN” MARY HELEN OSWALD

(nee Durkac)

June 15, 1936 – August 24, 2020

In loving memory of Helen who passed away peacefully at the Wikwemikong Nursing Home on Monday, August 24, 2020 at the age of 84. Born on June 15, 1936 to the late Anthony and Mary Durkac in Creighton Mines, Ontario. Helen had three siblings born in Slovakia, while she and her younger brother were born in Canada. Helen is survived by her sister-in-law Emily Durkac. Beloved wife of Bartolomej “Joseph” Oswald (predeceased). Loving mother to Kristina Carr (Paul), son-in-law Daniel Hales (predeceased), Bertha Leeson (Morden), Andy Oswald and John Oswald (Lori). Cherished Baba to her loved grandchildren Dustin Hales, Ben Leeson (Susan), Luke Leeson, Erik Hales (Samantha), Shauna Leeson, Jesse Leeson (Lacey), Elizabeth Oswald (Jacob), Courtney Oswald and Andrew Oswald. Great-Baba to her 12 adored great-grandchildren. Greatly missed by many extended family members and dear friends from Canada, United States of America, Slovakia and Mexico. Helen was a “foodie” always willing to exchange a recipe or two. She loved a great party and used her own entertainment talents to encourage others to perform both with her and for her in various community events. She was an artist who gave of her gifts in thoughtful words, songs and in her art to the delight of the recipients. Helen’s legacy is her unconditional love for her family and her ability to adapt to whatever life presented her. She took each opportunity to look for the best in the people she met and the situations that she experienced. The world is a better place having had this special lady as part of our lives for such a short period of time. Family and friends gathered at Island Funeral Home for a private service on August 27, 2020 at 12:30 pm with Reverend Martin Garniss officiating. Burial followed in Hilly Grove Cemetery. Please share your thoughts, memories and photos at IslandFuneralHome.ca.