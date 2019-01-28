HELEN DOREEN MACDONALD

(nee Dinsmore)

Helen Doreen (nee Dinsmore) MacDonald passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, January 28, 2019 at the age of 97. Wife of the late Donald Angus MacDonald. Daughter of the late Frank and Elizabeth Dinsmore (nee Diboll). Loving mother of Donald Jr., John (Beverley), Jim (Sherry) and Bruce. Dear gramma to Angus, Andrew, Bruce (Jenny), Shawna, Kyla and Laura. Great-gramma of Chelsea, Matthew, Matthew, Jacob, Christopher, Marly, Ethan, Magnus, Molly and Naomi. Sister of the late Robert Dinsmore (late Bessie). Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Special friend of the late Noreen Dale, Thelma Gottlie and Jane Courtney (nee Thompson). Helen enjoyed an interesting life including her service overseas during the second world war with army intelligence, and she also served as court administrator and later Justice of the Peace. Proud member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 25 & 211. She travelled to and lived and visited in many countries around the world. Friends may visit at Arthur Funeral Home – Barton & Kiteley Chapel (492 Wellington St. East 705-759-2522) on Friday, February 1, 2019 from 9 am to 10:30 am. Funeral service to follow in the chapel at 11 am. Rev. Wilson officiating. Spring interment Holy Trinity cemetery Jocelyn. Memorial contributions (payable by cheque) to ARCH or Extendicare Maple View would be appreciated. Expressions of sympathy may be offered at www.arthurfuneralhome.com

At the going down of the sun

And in the morning

We will remember them.