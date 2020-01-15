Helen Beverley Hann passed away peacefully on January 9, 2020 in Mulberry, Indiana. Helen Hann (nee Sloan) in her 93rd year. Survived by son Steven of Mulberry. Dear sister of Stanley (Ada) of North Bay, John (Evelyn predeceased) of Fergus, Murray (Sheila) of Trail, BC, Willie (Jim Munro) of Gore Bay and sister-in-law Jacinthe Sloan of Montreal, Quebec. Fondly remembered by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by husband Max Hann (1993), parents Albert and Leila, brother Harold and Kenneth, sister Elaine (Alvin) Glasby, Echo (Ray) McFaul and infant sister Donelda. Helen was born at West River and grew up in Kagawong. In 1945, she moved to Indiana to work for Mr. and Mrs. John VanNatta. She met Max there and they married in 1951. She was a long-time member of Mulberry United Methodist Church. Helen enjoyed collecting antiques, going to yard sale, auctions and swap meets, gardening, walking and camping, especially on Manitoulin. She was an avid fan of car racing and with Steve, spent many years working security at the Indy 500. Although she spent her adult life in Indiana, Helen remained a Haweater at heart! A memorial service will be held in Mulberry on Monday, January 20. Helen’s ashes will be brought to the Island this summer.