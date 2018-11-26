In Loving memory of Heidi Debassige, December 21, 1975 – November 22, 2018. Heidi passed away peacefully at home in Oshawa at the age of 42. Beloved partner of David Fice, cherished daughter Ernest and Betsy Debassige, older sister to Holly Debassige. Predeceased by grandmother Maggie Paul. Dearly missed by the many aunts and uncles. Heidi will be missed by many friends she made throughout her journey. Heidi was a kind and generous person who enjoyed music and was fun to spend time with. When Heidi’s life gate was opened, she took the road laid out before her and when the pavement changed she chose the road paved in gold and is now safely on her journey to see her grandmother.

