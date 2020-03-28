Special weather statement in effect for:

Blind River – Thessalon

Espanola – Killarney

Manitoulin Island

Heavy rainfall possible Saturday night into Sunday.

Rain, heavy at times, is forecast to begin overnight Saturday and continue into Sunday. Thunderstorms may accompany the rain, starting in Southwestern Ontario in the evening and spreading towards the Ontario-Quebec border by noon Sunday. Total rainfall amounts could exceed 25 mm in very localized areas that receive multiple rounds of heavy rain in thunderstorms.

There is considerable uncertainty regarding where the highest rainfall amounts are expected. Rainfall warnings with the criteria of 25 mm within 24 hours where the ground remains frozen may be required at a later time should heavier rainfall amounts become more likely.

