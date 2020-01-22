Heavy loads barred from Tehkummah road

TEHKUMMAH – At its January 14, 2020 meeting, Tehkummah council voted to prohibit heavy vehicles weighing over 4,500 kilograms from travelling over a portion of the Sixth Concession between Highway 6 and Slash Road. Usual exceptions will apply for vehicles making deliveries to addresses along that stretch of roadway.

The stretch of the load-restricted road is 2.5 kilometres long and the surface is tar and chip. This restriction is permanent and has been enforceable since council passed the relevant bylaw 2020-003 at its January 14 meeting.