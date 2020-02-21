Heather Gain skipped rink wins Providence Bay ladies’ bonspiel

PROVIDENCE BAY – The Heather Gain rink was the first event winner at the annual Providence Bay Curling Club ladies’ bonspiel held this past weekend.

The Heather Gain-skipped rink also included Bev McDermid, Carolyn Campbell and Patti-Jo Woods. They defeated the Kyla Lanktree rink, which included Cathy King, Michelle Lanktree and Janice Abbot rink in the finals.

The second event winning team was the Cathy Case rink, which included Pat MacDonald, Beth Dykalski, Beth Bond-McCullagh and Margot Bickell. This was the first year the second event was dedicated in the memory of Colleen Edwards (former president of the Providence Bay Curling Club), who passed away just after last year’s bonspiel.

Runner-up in the second event was the Leila Thureson rink with Ann Runnalls, Lori Gordon and Daisy Moise.

In the third event, the Sherry Forest rink, with Jill Patterson, Sue Whynott and Nancy Head, won the final game over the Pauline King rink. The latter rink also included Deanna Smith, Dayna Smith and Vanessa McQuarrie-Pierce.