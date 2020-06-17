Health unit recommends postponing yard sales

SUDBURY – Public Health Sudbury and Districts is not keen on the idea of people holding yard sales just yet, although it does note that there is nothing in the current provincial emergency guidelines specifically outlawing the popular summer practice.

“At this point Public Health Sudbury and Districts is not encouraging yard sales,” said Ashely Derocchis, environmental support officer (aka senior public health inspector). “There is nothing prohibiting yard sales; however, if someone does go ahead with one it must fall into line with the provincial restrictions on no more than 10 people gathering and physical distancing of two metres should be maintained. If two metres isn’t practical then masks should be used. It is important that people keep aware of the provincial orders.”

Ms. Derocchis stressed that all measures be maintained, including physical distancing and maintaining proper hygiene. “Use a non-medical mask when you are unable to maintain distance and wash your hands,” she stressed.