Health Canada confirms presence of fentanyl/acetaminophen in pill-shape form

There are confirmed reports of counterfeit pills, made to look like prescription oxycodone or Percocet, circulating locally. If you use oxycodone or Percocet that was not prescribed to you, be advised that pills could contain fentanyl/acetaminophen.

Fentanyl is a powerful opioid, even a small amount can cause an overdose or be fatal. It has no taste or smell and cannot be seen. It comes in many forms: powder, pill, liquid, and blotter. It can be mixed with other substances.

Use of these substances increases the risk of an overdose. Multiple doses of naloxone may be needed to temporarily reverse an overdose.

Prevent overdoses/save lives:

Avoid using drugs when you are alone. If this is not possible, ask a friend to check in on you

When using drugs with a friend, do not use at the same time

When switching substances or if you have not used in a while, start with a lower dose

Carry a naloxone kit

Use multiple doses of naloxone as needed

Call 911 if you suspect an overdose

Avoid mixing drugs, including prescribed, over the counter, and illegal drugs

Avoid drinking alcohol while using other drugs

Overdose symptoms include:

blue lips or nails

dizziness and confusion

the person can’t be woken up

choking, gurgling or snoring sounds

slow, weak or no breathing

drowsiness or difficulty staying awake

Please distribute this information widely to help spread the message.

