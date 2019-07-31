Haweater Weekend shaping up to be Totally Hawsome

LITTLE CURRENT—The 52nd edition of Haweater Weekend is upon us, this Wednesday, July 31 to Sunday, August 4, and as always, the weekend is brimming with events for the whole family to get out and enjoy.

Beginning today, Wednesday, July 31, the Carver Kings are back for another Haweater Weekend. Visit members of the hit HGTV show with the same name and watch firsthand as they create beautiful carvings with only a chainsaw. The Carver Kings will be located at the fire hall parking lot on Worthington Street from Wednesday through Sunday, August 4.

The following evening, Thursday, August 1, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #177 will be hosting its ever-popular wing night beginning at 7:30 pm.

The fun really gets underway on Friday, August 2 when Little Current’s main street is closed off starting at 9 am. Peruse the main drag for great deals from downtown stores, vendors, food booths and more. The street will remain closed until late Sunday night. Haweater Weekend’s “official opening” ceremonies take place Friday at 7 pm at Soldier Park. Friday afternoon also features the launch of the biography of Dr. Jack Bailey, a Manitoulin icon, from 4 to 6 pm at the Expositor Office.

Haweater Weekend has many events that take place throughout the weekend, such as children’s inflatables at Low Island, the Game On Express video game trailer located near the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) station (tickets available from the Lions booth in Expositor Square), Ski-Mazing Water Sports and its offering of parasailing and Jetovating, the slo-pitch tournament located at the Low Island ballfields (complete with beer garden and barbecue).

Climb aboard Le Grand Heron for special Haweater Weekend Party Cruises offered Friday, August 2 at 7:30 pm, Saturday, August 3 at 2 pm or Sunday, August 4 at 2 pm or watch the fireworks onboard with a 7:30 pm sailing.

New to the Haweater Weekend lineup is the addition of Bumbling Bert the Magician, a magician who promises uproarious laughter from his audience. He can be seen at the rec centre hall on Saturday August 3 at 11 am, 2 pm and 4 pm and again on Sunday, August 4 at 11 am, 2 pm and 4 pm. The cost is $8.

Another special event to the Haweater lineup is the Treasures to Share Quilt Show hosted by the Current Quilt and Stitchery Guild. The quilt show will be held Saturday, August 3 at the Northeast Town council chambers from 9:45 am to 4 pm and again on Sunday from 10:45 am to 4 pm.

Other great Saturday events include the Haw Run, with registration at 8 am at the library, soap box racing from 9 am to noon from the Gateway to Life parking lot on Vankoughnet Street, the farmers’ market from 9 am to noon, yoga at noon, the Haweater Car Show from 10 am to 4 pm along the Little Current waterfront, a craft beer garden at the Expositor Square from 11 am to 6 pm, face painting by Chantal Gladu from 11 am to 5 pm downtown, the famous NBS Hot Wheels Racing at 11:30 am, beach volleyball at Low Island at noon, the 16th annual cardboard boat races at Low Island at 12:30 pm and a magic show by Manitou Magic at 4:30 pm on the grassy area close to the new pedestrian footbridge along the docks (east end).

In a Haweater first, Manitoulin Brewing Company is hosting a Haweater Block Party from 2 to 8:30 pm featuring live music and craft beer, cider and spirits at its Manitowaning Road location.

Haweater Weekend boasts many musical events, from the Block Party and its three live bands to live music downtown by George Williamson and Friends on Friday night at 6 pm, the Side Car Willie band from 1 to 5 pm on Saturday at the cenotaph, karaoke at the Legion at 9 pm or the Totally Hawsome Throwback Hawfest Dance featuring two dance floors beginning at 8 pm. Don your best ‘80s and ‘90s gear and hit the dance floor. Tickets are $15 in advance and available at The Expositor Office or Boarderline and includes a limited edition Haweater cup when you get to the arena. Tickets are $20 at the door.

The music continues into Sunday with Shades of Midnight from 1 to 5 pm and the street dance from 7 pm to midnight.

Start Sunday of with a hearty breakfast from the Legion and take in the ecumenical church service downtown at 10:30 am, yoga on the docks at 11:30 am, the Haweater parade at noon (which once again is travelling along the front street as part of its long route), kids’ games and activities at 3 pm at Low Island and Paint S-Capes from 7 to 8 pm downtown.

As always, the Totally Hawsome weekend will conclude with the street dance and mammoth fireworks display over the North Channel. Please bring your spare change and donate to the Lions who will be making the rounds with their donation buckets. Every bit helps!

For the full Haweater schedule, visit manitoulin.ca or see the special section in this week’s newspaper.

Have a Totally Hawsome Haweater!