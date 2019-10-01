Harvest Glory Days: Have you decorated? Have you contacted The Expositor Office?

This is the list, as of press day, of the decorated locations on Manitoulin that have contacted The Expositor Office with their civic addresses. There are lots more who haven’t yet contacted the paper to put themselves and their communities in the running for best decorated in the Harvest Glory Days theme.

To register please contact The Expositor Office by email at expositor@manitoulin.ca or call 705-368-2744 (daytime) or visit Manitoulin.ca and download the form and submit it. Deadline is sometime this Sunday, October 6. See ad on Page 20.

Little Current: Manitoulin Centennial Manor, 3 Cows and a Cone, Downtown Little Current and 52 Robinson Street.

Sheguiandah: Throughout the village of Sheguiandah, Townline Road off Highway 6 South, Centennial Museum of Sheguiandah, Howland Seniors Hall, Sheguiandah city limits sign, Fish Ladder Viewing Station and 7 Tekumah St.

Sheguiandah First Nation: 49 Mukwah Miikan.

Manitowaning: 47 Arthur Street, 67 Albert Street, 526 Cardwell Street and 42 Walcot Street.

Tehkummah: Corner of Government Road and 10th Sideroad.

Mindemoya: Highlights at the four corners of town and all of Mindemoya.

Gore Bay: 69 Highway 542, the entrance sign to community, municipal office, entire downtown core, homes throughout the town.

Providence Bay: 4247 Mutchmor Street and much of Mutchmor Street.

Spring Bay: 950 Perivale Road East.

Silver Water: 320 Silver Lake Road and 570 Silver Lake Road.

The community of South Baymouth.

Township of Gordon-Barrie Island: 407 Lighthouse Road.