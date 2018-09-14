Harpist Martha Gallagher returns to Manitoulin for concert

MINDEMOYA—After her very successful visit to Manitoulin Island in 2015, where she performed a concert and visited two Island schools, harpist Martha Gallagher will be returning for a concert on September 20.

Ms. Gallagher has been sharing her distinctive and richly varied performances with audiences for over 30 years. She has a diverse musical background; from classical flautist in a symphony orchestra to lead singer in rock and jazz/blues bands. Ms. Gallagher has performed with such luminaries as six-time Grammy winners, The Chieftains. The 2007 premier of her innovative original work featuring Celtic harp, voice and taiko drums marked a world’s first of this performance configuration.

In 2015, the Lake Placid Sinfionetta premiered Ms. Gallagher’s ‘The Orphan’s Odysee,’ a symphonic piece written specifically for lever harp and orchestra celebrating Martha’s Orphan Harp.

Ms. Gallagher’s extensive solo tours have taken her around the U.S. and into Canada, with several tours sponsored by The National Endowment for the Arts. She has been featured on numerous television and radio programs; appearances include BBC Television, Northeast Public Radio, North Country Public Radio and Good Morning Arizona.

She has been a guest artist/clinician at The Berklee College of Music and The Boston Conservancy. She has been a featured guest performer and workshop presenter at national harp conferences and festivals, including The American Harp Society National Conference, The Somerset Harp Festival, Northern Lights Harp Festival, the Big Sky Harp Festival, the Southeastern Harp Weekend, HarpCon and The Glengarry Highland Games.

Ms. Gallagher has delved into working with a variety of ensembles, arranging and performing many of her original works with symphonies, vocal ensembles, hand bell ensembles, and other groups. She has produced and recorded seven CDs of primarily original music on her independent label, Singing Strings.

Martha’s theatre training and creative movement work includes intensive studies with Shakespeare and Co., and The Celebration Barn Theatre. An actress, storyteller and poet, her live performances go “beyond concert” and into the realm of a one-woman show.

This will be Ms. Gallagher’s second visit to Manitoulin Island. In 2015 she performed in concert in Gore Bay and visited schools in Gore Bay and Mindemoya, as well as leading a workshop for the local harp group.

She will be performing at the Park Centre in Kagawong on Thursday, September 20 at 7:30 pm. Tickets, $20 each, can be purchased at Central Pharmacy in Gore Bay, the Main Street Café in Kagawong, or from Jane Best (by calling 705-282-2821).