Harper family sugar shack party a huge success!

WESTERN MANITOULIN – It has become a new spring tradition and one that has proven to be a hit to all participants.

“Everything went really good,” said Lindsay Harper, one of the organizers of the second annual Harper family sugar shack party held this past Saturday.

The party was held on property owned by Art and Stella Harper that has been in the family for over 100 years. Four of the children at the party are fifth generation sugar makers on that same sugar bush.

- Advertisement -

A total of eight kids and 16 adults took part.

During the day there were games for kids, including bobbing for donuts, a balloon treasure hunt and piñata. As well there were tractor rides and, of course, collecting sap.

There was plenty of food on hand, including fresh smoked (on site) rainbow trout, courtesy of Glenn Harper who used Art Harper’s recipe. Hot dogs, marshmallows, maple taffy (made on site and served on snow), 20 pounds of chicken wings with maple syrup and other treats made a big hit with all ages.

During the sugaring season at the Harper property 19 gallons of maple syrup was produced, with 143 trees tapped. Tapping started on March 22 and the spiles were pulled April 14.