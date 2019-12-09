HAROLD R. HODDER

Harold R. Hodder passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in his 77th year. He will be sadly missed by his daughters Nancy Hodder (Brent Kolody), Mina Hodder, their mother Pierrette (Robert) Hodder. Grandchildren Bridget and Reed, and step-grandson Shane. Predeceased by his parents Lionel and Wilhelmina (Hardy) Hodder and his brother Clifford. Harold was born and raised in Dutton, Ontario where his love of farming began. His first cow was sold to pay for his education. He graduated from the University of Guelph in 1967, in their first Bachelor of Agriculture class. His first job was at the Ministry of Agriculture and Food in New Liskeard where he met his wife and started his family. In 1977, he was transferred to the Gore Bay office as their Agricultural Representative and retired after 28 years of service. He was a man of many interests and hobbies including; beekeeping, woodworking, gardening, cooking, agronomy and etymology to name a few. Harold loved living on Manitoulin Island and took great pride in his farm. One of his last projects was starting an arboretum for his future generations to enjoy. He was knowledgeable, creative, generous, and humorous, and considered quite the character. Harold will be greatly missed by his family, friends and his dog, Eddie. Visitation was held at Simpson Funeral Home, 3 McQuarrie Blvd in Gore Bay on Tuesday, December 10 from 2 pm to 4 pm and 7 pm to 9 pm, where the funeral service is on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11 am. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society as expressions of sympathy and made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca.