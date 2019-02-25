HAROLD EDNIE

Harold Ednie passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Friday, February 22, 2019 in his 92nd year. Beloved husband of the late Kathleen (Kay) Ednie. Cherished father of Hal (Diane) of Sudbury. Dear grandfather of Bradley (Sarah) and Tracy (Ryan Skanes). Dear great-grandfather of Emmett. Visitation will be held at the Simpson Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 from 11 am -1 pm. Funeral service to follow on Wednesday at 1 pm. Memorial donations may be made to the Diabetes Association or the Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary as expressions of sympathy and may be made through www.simpsonfuneralhome.ca.

