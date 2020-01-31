Happy Quilters present quilt to man who lost home to fire

By
Expositor Staff
-
Debbie Colville, left, helps to hold up the Happy Quilters’ creation they gave to David Montgomery.

GORE BAY – The Happy Quilters of Gore Bay has presented a homemade quilt to a Gore Bay individual who recently lost his house in a fire.

“Our Happy Quilters of Gore Bay present homemade quilts which are made by the members to the families of a house fire,” said Brenda Pakkala of the Happy Quilters group last week.

Debbie Colville and Jane Wismer presented a quilt to fire victim David Montgomery of Gore Bay. “We are always sad to hear of a fire in our community and always hope that it will be a fire-free year for our residents,” said Ms. Pakkala. “Our community charity quilts are given to families as far as Meldrum Bay to Kagawong and south to Spring Bay.”

