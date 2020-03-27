Happy Heart campaign sends out love to the world

GORE BAY – A Gore Bay woman has initiated the online “Happy Heart Hunt” campaign, with the message: “During the COVID-19 pandemic, let’s send out love to the world!”

“A lot of people are stressed and worried about the current situation,” said Faye Floreani. “I’m trying to stay positive about everything going on and I just thought anything that would bring positivity to the Island would be good,”

Ms. Floreani had told the Recorder in an email, “I wanted to share with you what I’ve been sharing on Facebook, the Happy Heart Campaign on the Island. People put hearts on their windows so people driving by or walking by can see the hearts. The hearts represent love and compassion and show the world that we care about the people affected by the (COVID-19) virus. My children and I did this on our house to try and spread some positivity in this stressful time. I think it would be great to put some hearts in the paper and maybe have people email their hearts they made.”

“I posted the hearts on my Facebook page and on the Manitoulin COVID-19 Community Support page,” said Ms. Floreani. “As a PSW (personal support worker) I provide homecare services and I’m finding a lot of people are very stressed and worried. This campaign is something positive and people would be able to go for a drive and see the windows in town, happy hearts that other people have made. If people can’t get out, it may be inspiring to them to at least see these in the newspaper or online if they can’t get out and look at them.”

Ms. Floreani explained it’s easy to make the happy hearts. Cut out a heart of any size from any material (craft paper, cardboard, wrapping paper, newspaper, fabric, etc); decorate your heart with a positive message or leave it blank; tape your heart to a street-facing window to show your love to all; as word spreads, go on a family walk or drive and see how many happy hearts you can find.”

The Recorder would love to see all our readers happy hearts efforts. We will print some in the paper and some online. To send your happy hearts pictures email them to

therecorder@bellnet.ca.