HANSJOERG BAREISS

September 30, 1936 – April 10, 2019

In loving memory of my beloved husband Hansjoerg Bareiss, September 30, 1936 to April 10, 2019. Hommage àmon amour. A Celebration of Life is set for Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:30 am at St. Francis of Assisi Anglican Church, Mindemoya. Luncheon to follow at the church.

The gift of love, faith, hope and love abide, these three; and the greatest of these is Love. 1 Corinthians 13

Do not stand at my grave and weep,

I am not there, I do not sleep.

I am a thousand winds that blow,

I am the diamond glints on the snow,

I am the sunlight on ripened grain,

I am the gentle autumn’s rain.

When you awaken in the morning’s hush

I am the swift uplifing rush of quiet birds in circled flight,

I am the soft stars that shine at night.

Do not stand at my grave and cry,

I am not there, I did not die.

Mary Elisabeth Fry