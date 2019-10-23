Grand Council Chief Hare congratulates Trudeau on election win

NORTH BAY (October 23, 2019) – Anishinabek Nation Grand Council Chief Glen Hare says that he is pleased to continue to be working with the Liberal government.

While attending the “Kina-Gego-Naabadosin – Everything is Connected” Lands and Resources Forum at Nipissing University, Hare shared with the First Nation citizens, students and staff his response to the federal election outcome.

“It’s business as usual after this election with the Liberal government,” says Grand Council Chief Hare. “We will be advocating and continuing to address issues like the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal appeal that ordered compensation for First Nations children and families affected by Canada’s discriminatory on-reserve child welfare system and many issues impacting our First Nations.”

Hare also said that he wants to ensure that the next generation is protected in all areas of lands, resources and development – especially when it comes to climate change.

“Climate change will impact the lives of the next generation and that we have to work collaboratively for them,” says Hare. “There are also animals that are being displaced and dying because of climate change.”

The Anishinabek Nation is working collectively with 40 Anishinabek First Nations and governments to protect the land, air and water.

Hare said he would work with all governments prior to the election, and his sentiments remain the same following the election results. Grand Council Chief Hare congratulates Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“Let’s continue to work collaboratively for a strong Nation-to-Nation government relationship.”

The Anishinabek Nation is a political advocate for 40 member First Nations across Ontario, representing approximately 65,000 citizens. The Anishinabek Nation is the oldest political organization in Ontario and can trace its roots back to the Confederacy of Three Fires, which existed long before European contact.