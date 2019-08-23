Government doubles federal transfer to municipalities to support infrastructure

NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE – Whether getting people to work on time, building recreation centres for young people, or helping communities adapt to climate change, investments in local infrastructure create good, middle class jobs and make our cities and towns better places to live.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Niagara August 14 to highlight a one-time municipal infrastructure top-up in budget 2019, which doubles this year’s federal transfer to municipalities in support of local infrastructure projects.

“This year, we’re doubling the amount of money that municipalities get through the federal transfer in support of local infrastructure projects,” said Prime Minister Trudeau in a release. “What that means for people in Ontario is an extra $819 million for projects that matter to you. With this funding, communities across the province can focus on the infrastructure projects their residents need most. By funding local infrastructure, we’re creating good, middle class jobs, growing our economy, and investing in Canadians and their future.”

More than 600 communities and local roads boards in Ontario are benefitting from the first of two $408.3 million annual installments in federal funding in 2019-2020 for local infrastructure projects. These transfers, along with the one-time top-up $819.4 million, mean that more than $1.6 billion in federal funding is going to Ontario municipalities this year for the infrastructure projects they need.

Assiginack Township which had received an allocation for 2019-2020 of $61,461 is now to receive a top up of $61,154; Billings Township from $36,586 with a top up of $32,233; Burpee and Mills $17,750 and $18,368; Central Manitoulin $126,441 and $124,728; Dawson (Local Roads Board) $10,204 and to $10,559; Gordon/Barrie Island $29,730 and $33,507; Gore Bay $52,603 and $54,147; Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands $164,544 and $215,790; Robinson (Local Roads Board) $20,195 and $20,897; and Tehkummah $26,453 and $25,863.