Gore Bay’s Jarred Dumond wins lightweight title in Rochester match

ROCHESTER, NY – Jarred Dumond, formerly of Gore Bay, is the latest Full Contact Promotion lightweight champion, earning his title in Rochester, New York at the beginning of the month with a total knock out in just 45 seconds.

Those who know the 27-year-old know that he’s always been competitive, be it playing for the Manitoulin Panthers, the Manitoulin Mustangs or whatever else he’s set out to do, so becoming a mixed martial arts (MMA) competitor seemed like a good fit for Mr. Dumond.

“I fell in love with MMA back in 2005,” he told The Expositor. When Mr. Dumond left Manitoulin after high school to attend Cambrian College for courses in firefighting, he joined Sudbury MMA where he first learned the skills he would need to compete.

Mr. Dumond now lives in Niagara Falls and trains under two different clubs—Niagara Top Team in Niagara Falls and Para Bellum MMA in Oakville. He’s in the gym an impressive six days a week. On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays its three times a day; two times a day on Tuesdays and Thursdays; and once on Saturdays. Sunday is a day of rest.

On top of all his time in the gym, Mr. Dumond works full-time and is back in school doing some upgrading for his firefighter training.

While Mr. Dumond is competing as an amateur, he hopes to go pro by the end of the year.

“We’ll see how far I can take it,” he said. “But right now I’m just having fun. It’s something I enjoy doing and it makes me happy.”

“I could go pro tomorrow, but once I do that there’s no turning back,” Mr. Dumond continues. “I want to gain as much experience as I can and build my record.”

“I’m still that same person from Gore Bay and I will never forget where I came from.”

Mr. Dumond said he hopes that other Manitoulin kids will see his story and feel inspired to do their best and succeed at whatever they put their mind to.

“It’s about applying yourself, doing what you want to do and making your own path,” Mr. Dumond shared.

Mr. Dumond said he will now sit back—a newly minted lightweight champion—and wait for the invitations for more fights to come his way.

“I’m just happy to be where I am right now,” he said, contentment in his voice.