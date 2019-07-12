Gore Bay Western Manitoulin Lions Club Lionsfest celebrations a huge success

GORE BAY – The Gore Bay-Western Manitoulin Lions Club 2019 Lionsfest weekend was a roaring success!

The event was held this past weekend, with great crowds on hand for all events that took place.

The consignment auction held last Friday evening is always a good event and provides an opportunity for people to purchase a prized possession. And this year’s auction had a very rare treat, with a collection of prints from the famous artists the Group of Seven” and equally famous Indigenous artist Norval Morrisseau up for auction.

Auctioneer Norm Morrell (who had help auctioneering from John Wickett and Robbie White) told the Recorder that he had been contacted by Glen Murray of Carlisle, Ontario who provided the prints to be auctioned off to help raise some funds. These went not only for the Lions Club but a share of the auction of the prints also went to Bids for Benefit Inc., for charities world-wide.

There were 10 prints in total, with works by Tom Thomson, A.Y. Jackson, Franklin Carmichael, Arthur Lismer, and four Norval Morrisseau prints. As well, another featured item up for auction was a 10-foot boat and galvanized trailer.

During the auction, hungry bidders had the chance to enjoy the Lions’ famous beef on a bun sandwiches or hot dogs and refreshments. The line-up for food was the longest this reporter has ever seen at Lionsfest over the past 30 years.

Saturday afternoon belonged to the youngsters. Lions Club member Kristy Carleton organized various games for the kids including the Frisbee toss, beanbag toss, ring toss, pin the tail on the bunny and a balloon race game, among others. Fellow Lion Bill Wilson and his granddaughter Katelyn handed out prizes to youngsters who took their turn at the fish pond.

Lions Larry Hunter and Steve Gumb organized the kids’ Hot Wheels races on the Kagawong Speedway track that had been built by Doug Clarke of Kagawong several years ago. Youngsters had the opportunity of choosing a brand new Hot Wheels vehicle to race.

In the end, taking first place for having the fastest vehicle in the final race was Cate Edge, with Levy King in second. Ruby Niemi was third.

These two youngsters are ready to let their Frisbees fly at one of the games held as part of the Gore Bay-Western Manitoulin Lions Club Lionsfest held in Gore Bay last weekend.

And what would a Lionsfest be without a fabulous roast beef and pork supper with all the fixins? The meal was delicious! There were about 160 people in attendance for the supper.

Lion Gord Flanagan stated at the end of the day, “we have some very good businesses that support us and sponsor us every year for this event. We keep going back to them every year and they keep helping out. We are very grateful for their support.”