Gore Bay Theatre hits the stage with two tremendous productions this summer

GORE BAY – Gore Bay Theatre’s summer season opened this week with two terrific productions, the compelling drama ‘This is How We Got Here’ by Keith Barker and the very funny comedy ‘Laughter is the Best Medicine,’ which features five one-act plays and two monologues.

‘This is How We Got Here’ is an unforgettable evening of theatre featuring tour de force performances by the ensemble cast of Tara Bernatchez, Shannon McMullan, John Robertson and Will Smith. The cast was recognized for their stellar work at both the regional and provincial theatre festivals with the ensemble acting award. The play was also recognized for the best visual presentation award and the original music award in both festivals.

Gore Bay Theatre received the most awards at the Northern Ontario Drama Festival–—six in total, including the best production and director awards—and won four awards at the provincial drama festival, placing second in awards won. Set in the Northern Ontario landscape the play has been described as “simultaneously heart-breaking and heart-warming.” It is one of the strongest Canadian plays produced recently, a Governor General’s nominee for best Canadian play and a must-see if you like compelling, powerful theatre.

The title ‘Laughter is the Best Medicine’ says it all, an evening of humour and;laughter built around five one-act plays, two monologues and a cast of eight wonderful actors: David Edwards, Lori Evans, Deborah Graham, Bonnie Kelly, Walter Maskel, Kim Mayer, Tammy Robinson and Will Smith.

Some of the actors have a great deal of experience and for others it is their first time on stage, all working at such a high level of skill that I defy anyone to know which actors have the least experience.

Kudos to the dedication and commitment of the actors and directors for achieving such strong performances across the board.

The one act plays and monologues vary in subject and style from farce, to slapstick, to wit, to irony to black humour. You will smile, chuckle, laugh out loud and sometimes contemplate how serious subjects, when dealt with humour, can be more illuminating. Although there is no offensive language, some of the plays have adult content.

Both plays offer a theatrical experience that is completely different, but they have a few things in common: terrific acting, imaginative and creative visuals, and most importantly, a respect and professional attitude that is obvious by the quality of the work and the recognition the group has received at the regional and provincial level.

Information about tickets and times are available in the advertisement in this issue.