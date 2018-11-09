Gore Bay Seniors Centre continues to provide activities for area senior residents

GORE BAY—The Gore Bay Seniors Centre (Western Manitoulin) has been busy since it officially opened in 2017 and because of this several Island community organizations, as well as those seniors that take part in the activities at the centre, have benefitted.

Recently a new executive for the seniors centre was voted in, with Sally Lanktree as the president, Willie Munroe as secretary and Bill Baker as treasurer. Ms. Lanktree explained, “we have been able to make will be yearly donations to various groups and organizations in the area, with $250 having been donated to each of the Angel Bus, Mindemoya Hospital Auxiliary, the Town of Gore Bay, the Gore Bay Medical Centre, Daffodil Terrace (in Sudbury) and the CNIB (Canadian National Institute for the Blind) Eye Van.”

“The monies for these donations are the result of attendance to the seniors drop-in Monday night euchres, Thursday night pool tournaments, Friday night euchres and Saturday cribbage games, (as well as from the sale of pop and water),” said Ms. Lanktree.

There are many other activities taking place at the seniors centre, she noted. The Take Pounds Off Sensibly (TOPS) group meet every Tuesday at 5:00 pm. As well, an exercise program was initiated at the beginning of October, led by a qualified trainer, that meets Tuesday and Thursday from 4:15 pm to 5:15 pm. This program will run for 22 weeks. The equipment for these classes was provided by a grant from the Ontario Sports and Recreation Committee. Ms. Lanktree noted everyone over 55 is invited to participate in this program.

The drop-in centre is always looking for new activities geared toward seniors and new individuals to participate, said Ms. Lanktree.

She pointed out Lauren McDonald is beginning a needlework and lace workshop. The workshop will take place every second Tuesday beginning November 13, from 12 pm to 3 pm. Supplies will be available.

A computer program workshop is in the planning stages and Stasia Carr will be posting more about this program in the near future. For more information on programs, activities, and available times please contact Stasia Carr, coordinator for all activities, at the Gore Bay Municipal Office 705-282-2420, extension 4.