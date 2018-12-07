Gore Bay rink wins Manitoulin Meat Boss bonspiel

PROVIDENCE BAY—A Gore Bay rink won the first event championship at the annual Manitoulin Meat Boss Curling bonspiel held this past weekend at the Providence Bay Curling Club.

In the first event, the Dan Marois rink, based out of Gore Bay, took the victory. His rink included Elva Carter, Marc Addison and Mary Lynn McQuarrie. Runner-up was the Bill McCoy rink which included Ellen Holroyd, Paul and Donna Whalen.

The Jack White Providence Bay rink took the second event championship. Members of the White rink included Mike White, Doug Bryan and Peter Fathers. The Delroy Prescott rink was the runners-up and included Gary Gray and Stu Zacharjewicz.

In the third event the Ken Ramsay team, including Angus and Pat MacDonald and Judy Mackenzie, were the champions. The Dave McDermid rink was second and included Dave Henderson, Andy Watson and Peter Paquette.

Manitoulin Meat Boss provided all the prizes and sponsored the annual curling bonspiel.

A total of 16 rinks took part in the annual curling bonspiel.