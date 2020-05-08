Gore Bay residents take part in Canada Together initiative

GORE BAY – The Canadian spirit is certainly alive and well in Gore Bay.

“There has been advertisements on television in Canada for everyone to get outside at noon hour on Sundays to sing ‘O Canada’,” said Mary-Lea Buchan of Gore Bay who, along with many of her neighbours, have been participating in this event on a weekly basis. “We put Canada flags out, and sing ‘O Canada’.”

On the Canada Together website it is explained in part, “during these unprecedented times, it is important for the country to stand together. It is with this intention that #CanadaTogether was initiated. This national initiative is aimed to inspire, educate and engage Canadians to band together. In an expression of solidarity with one another as well as to thank our frontline workers, Canadians are urged to come together and sing ‘O Canada’ on Sundays at 12 pm.”

This past Sunday the Gore Bay group got together again to sing ‘O Canada’ in support of all health care workers and front-line personnel who are fighting the COVID-19. This past Sunday, “an ambulance went by our house twice. We thanked them for all their efforts and they said how much they appreciated our efforts.”

Those who took part (and it should be mentioned they maintained social distance requirements), included Sandra and Randy Skippen, Nancy Lewis, Linda Harper-Porter, Lillian Third, Mary-Lea Buchan, Carmen Runnalls and her son Cash Barnes, Kim Mayer and Atlas the dog which wore a Canadian handkerchief.

“I had my music to provide the backup music to the national anthem, and everyone was wearing or holding up Canada flags and gear,” said Ms. Buchan. The group will be signing the national anthem outside Simpson Funeral Home this Sunday at noon, and will follow this up on subsequent Sundays at the town garage, ambulance building and at the Manitoulin Lodge Nursing Home.